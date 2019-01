A former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asked Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari what happened to the cabal that she alleged has hijacked her husband.

Fayose who is the Southwest Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, told Aisha to explain where the cabals are if Nigerians are to take them seriously.

“In October 2016, the First Lady told Nigerians the truth about the incapacitation of her husband and went on to say that should things continue till 2019 like they were in 2016, she won’t go out and campaign for him and ask any woman to vote,” Fayose said.

“In December last year, she reinforced this position by claiming that a cabal controlling her husband’s government made it fail.

“This is January 2019 and the question the First Lady must be asked is; what positive change has Buhari’s government made on Nigeria and its people between 2016 and now?

“Is the First Lady going to be campaigning to Nigerians to subject themselves to another four years of the country under the same cabal that she had accused of running her husband’s government aground?

“Most importantly, what will Aisha Buhari be telling those women whose husband’s and children were killed by rampaging herdsmen?

“What will she tell the women whose husband are among the over 12 million Nigerians that lost their jobs in the last three years? What will be her message to the women who can no longer feed their children owing to over 300 per cent increment in the price of food items?

“Rather than wasting public fund jumping up and down to seek the votes of Nigerians for a husband that is not in charge of his government, what the First Lady should do is to assist Buhari to pack his things in readiness for his exit from the Presidential Villa this year.”