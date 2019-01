Wolves on Monday beat Liverpool 2-1 in the 3rd round of the FA Cup after the Reds were last week defeated by the same scoreline by Manchester City.

Wolves took the lead in the first via a Raul Jimenez efforts with Origi leveling things up for Jurgen Klopp’s charges.

However, Ruben Neves struck from close range to hand Wolves the winner as the second half inched closer.

Liverpool have now lost two games in a row after Manchester City pipped them 2-1 on Thursday in a Premier League clash.