Davido Puts Fans In Anticipation, Announces First 2019 Release

Davido Musical World Boss and Award-winning Singer, Davido has told his fans to expect his first song for the new year 2019.

The “Wonder Woman” crooner made this known through his a video upload on his Instagram where he was seen dancing the new popular step “Zanku” with Zlatan in what appears to be a music video shoot.

In his caption, Davido wrote, “Back on Ma shit 🔥🔥🔥First One for the year coming thru in a few !!!🚀🚀🚀 new OBO X @zlatan_ibile”

Reacting to the post, his fans have expressed their excitement, noting that they are anxious to have the song play out in their various sets.