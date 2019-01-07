Daily Trust Siege: Omokri Reveals Masterminds Of Military Action

The invasion of Daily Trust offices by the Nigerian Army was a planned strategy by President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabals, says a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

Concise News learned that the Army had on Sunday invaded the Lagos, Abuja and Maiduguri offices of the media outlet.

Some staff members of the media firm were also arrested with their computers carted away.

A further report reveals that the development is due to the outlet’s report on the Army activities in the North-East.

And speaking on the development, Omokri tweeted that the “arrest of @daily_trust’s editor is a planned media strategy by @MBuhari’s cabal.

“They brainstormed overnight on how to mitigate damage from #AmaechiTapes. The whole thing is choreographed. Daily Trust is their baby.

“They even kicked out Farooq Kperogi for criticising Buhari.”