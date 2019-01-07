Daddy Freeze Reacts To Viral Video Of Ayo Oritsejafor

OAP and leader of the Free The Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to a viral video of Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor asking Americans to give $5000.

Concise News had earlier reported that the former CAN president made the statement during a ministration in Morriss Cerullo World Evangelism, located at Aero Ct, San Diego, California.

In the video, Pastor Oritsejafor could be heard asking members of the Morris Cerullo church to give $5000 so he can give them a spiritual mantle that would make them not miss God.

Reacting to the video on IG, Freeze wrote; ”Dear Ayo, Did God tell you that he was hungry? If not, please stop making it look like the Lord of Heavens armies is broke or going through a recession!

“Which god are you trying to attract with money? The god of 2 Cor 4:4?”