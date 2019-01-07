The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has resolved to begin nationwide protests from January 15 to force President Muhammadu Buhari to name a new Inspector-General of Police.

The opposition parties hinged their decision on the claim that the current police chief, Ibrahim Idris, ceased to be a policeman since January 3 after 35 years in service.

The coalition’s position was contained in a statement by its first national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, in Abuja on Monday.

He claimed that by parading himself as the IG after January 3, Idris was committing a crime of impersonation, describing the act as a threat to national security.

Ugochinyere said the protests would start once Idris was seen in police uniform around the force headquarters from January 15.

He added that the protests would be held in front of the police command headquarters of every state and would continue till the right thing was done.

Ugochinyere said, “This means that with the reaching of the mandatory retirement age of 35 years of active service on January 3, 2019 and the mandatory retirement age of 60 years while in service by the IG (which comes up on January 15, 2019), the IG is constitutionally barred from being retained or reappointed as the IG as he is no longer a serving police officer.

“His continued stay in office is illegal and an act of impersonation as there is no legal or documentary evidence to back up his stay as the IG.

“We call on President Buhari to be courageous to announce the replacement and not bow to the pressure to cement illegality in the core of the nation’s security architecture due to his desperation to rig himself back to power knowing he has been rejected by the Nigerian people.

“It is flowing from this and to save our dear country from further drift from a government that lacks capacity to provide leadership to our country that the secretariat of CUPP hereby directs all coalition members in the 36 states to begin preparation for nationwide protests from January 15 if the retired IG is seen dressed in police uniform around the Force Headquarters.

“The protests will be in front of the police command headquarters of every state and shall be continuous till the right thing is done.”