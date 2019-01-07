Cossy Ojiakor Comes For Parents Of Fan For Questioning Her Decency

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor has attacked a follower, saying her parents never taught her how to mind his business.

The exchange came in the comment section after the actress shared a daring photo on Instagram which made the follower asked the actress if she will be proud to show her kids the photo in the future.

She wrote; “Please ma’am can I ask what examples and what lesson do you’ve for your kids. Ask yourself would they be proud of you in the future time.

“And do you think everyone that smiles to you because of your breast really say good things about you. Please ma’am I really love and truly want you to change for the good. God bless your home.”

However reacting to the comment, Cossy Ojiakor who stated that the parents of her follower never taught him how to mind his business, went on to block him.

She wrote; “ur mama and papa are idiots for raising a fool like u. They forget to teach u a simple lesson like mind ur business. Blocked.”