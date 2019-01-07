The 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday recognised excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The ceremony also marked the debut of a new non-competitive award rewarding excellence in television, the Carol Burnett Award, with Carol Burnett herself being the inaugural recipient.

Concise News learned that the winners were chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Here are the winners in key categories at the ceremony which was hosted by Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” pulled a major upset, taking home two top prizes — best drama film and best actor for Rami Malek, who played the band’s frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Civil rights dramedy “Green Book” took home three prizes overall, and Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” won two Globes.

FILM

Best film, drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best film, musical or comedy: “Green Book”

Best actor, drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best actress, drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best foreign language film: “Roma” (Mexico)

Best screenplay: “Green Book” — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Best original song: “Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

Best animated feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

TELEVISION

Best drama series: “The Americans” (FX)

Best drama actor: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Best drama actress: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best musical or comedy series: “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best musical or comedy actor: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best supporting actor (all categories): Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Best limited series or TV movie: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

FILMS WITH MULTIPLE WINS

“Green Book” — 3

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — 2

“Roma” — 2