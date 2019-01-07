President Muhammadu Buhari has handed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for next month’s general election to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The President, who is the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, said the reason was that he does not want governance to suffer because of elections.

Buhari stated this on Monday while inaugurating the campaign council at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

Concise News had reported that the President and the former Lagos State Governor are Co-Chairmen, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, were listed as Deputy Chairmen.

Present at the ceremony are APC governors, ministers, party state chairmen, and party chieftains

The campaign train will move to Bauchi State on Thursday.