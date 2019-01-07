The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied a report that it is plotting to kidnap the five governors of the Southeast region of the country.

Concise News learned that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State had alleged during that IPOB threatened to kidnap him and other governors of the region.

Umahi raised the alarm recently at the launch of the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast.

However, IPOB in a statement noted that such claim by Umahi is “frivolous, unsubstantiated.”

According to IPOB, “It appears anytime a quisling wants to renew his slave status with his northern masters he or she singles out IPOB for verbal assault.

“We consider the statement credited to Umahi as symptomatic of the shameful and complicit role these Igbo governors have continued to play in the death of unarmed Biafrans.”

It wondered why “they never called for the army to attack a violent Fulani group attacking every community in Biafraland but they are always in the habit of wanting the death of we IPOB.

“Dave Umahi and his cohorts should pray very hard that no Biafran life is lost during this their latest phase of Operation Python Dance of Shame 3 against innocent Biafrans.

“Fulani slaves parading themselves as Igbo governors have perfected plan to use soldiers deployed to the southeast to abduct, arrest and preferably kill top IPOB leaders in Biafraland or anybody suspected to be IPOB member because of IPOB’s resolve to boycott next month’s presidential elections.

“People must ask Umahi and co including Abuja politicians how many governors and politicians in other regions of Nigeria hosted this invading army with glee the way Dave Umahi and co did a few days ago in Abakaliki?

“Was it not announced that this latest round of Operation Python Dance was nationwide. How come it’s only Igbo governors that is welcoming them with open arms?

“This question must be asked by every intelligent person. If nothing is done to checkmate the rabid treachery of Igbo governors, we shall continue to suffer the consequences for the next 70 years.”