Biafra: IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Igbo Back-stabbers

The leaders of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has labeled governors of the Southeast regions traitors.

Nnamdi Kanu made the comment on Sunday following the inauguration of the Operation Python Dance by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State last week.

According to Kanu, the Nigerian Army never came to the rescue of people of the region when they were attacked by herdsmen.

In a tweet, Kanu wrote that “Dave Umahi & his fellow quislings are the first to host Fulani army to occupy Biafraland for Python Dance III.

“These Fulani slaves never called the Army when Fulani herdsmen attacked Nimbo & others. Igbo govs are more interested to serve Fulani than their people, time will tell.”