Bandits Kidnap Babangida As Police Begin Rescue Mission

Some armed bandits have abducted the traditional ruler of Zandam in Katsina State, Babangida Lawal, in Jibia Local Government area of the state.

Concise News understands that the incident took place on Sunday night with another person identified as Murtala Rabe also kidnapped.

According to an eyewitness who wanted anonymity, the kidnappers came to Zandam community in the wee hours of Sunday and broke into the homes of the persons.

“Some of us who tried to rescue them were severely injured in the process. No ransom has so far been placed on them by the abductors,” the eyewitness said.

The spokesperson of the Katsina state Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the development.

“We are aware of the kidnap, police are making effort to rescue them,” Isah said.‎