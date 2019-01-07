A social media user has called out Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, for allegedly asking members to pay $5,000 for a mantle.

Otitsejafor said this during a ministration in Morriss Cerullo World Evangelism, located at Aero Ct, San Diego, California.

Concise gathered that the former CAN President assured the member they would not miss God if they pay.

Uncomfortable about the development, a Nigerian pilot who called him out over the claims, accused him of being a quack who has turned Yahweh into a God that needs money.

He wrote; “Nigerian Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor was in Morris Cerullo’s church in America recently, looking for 90 people to give 5000USD each (450,000USD) for a mantle so they do not miss God. My question is, those that don’t have 5000USD to give, are they going to miss GOD?

“These charlatans have turned Yahweh into a God that needs money(mammon). Is it not written in 1 Peter 1:18 that we were redeemed without perishable things such as silver and gold but with the precious blood of Christ?? “For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your ancestors, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect” –

“Why then do people need to pay 5000USD so they don’t miss God???

I guess in America where poverty level is not has high as Nigeria and health care is top notch the only thing to sell to the gullible believers is Salvation. –

“I don’t believe God has sent you to collect peoples money so they don’t miss HIM, and like you said in the earlier parts of this video you’re a crazy man Pastor Ayo.

“He called himself crazy I only rephrased it in my previous post. Africans are crazy people indeed, to build the largest church auditorium in the poverty capital of the world. Crazy people when una go get sense??? JC”