Asuu Strike: Lecturers Beg Buhari To Show Nigerian Students Mercy

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show mercy on university students and meet the union’s demands.

Asuu’s call came on Monday in a statement by the Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter, Deji Omole.

According to the statement by Omole, “Education is an instrument of liberation which will stop many youths from joining kidnapping gangs, armed robbery, militancy and terrorism.

“We are patriots otherwise we would not go on strike. We would have been looking and allow everything to be destroyed.

“But we cannot allow our future (children) to be taught in zoo-like conditions.

“This kind of education system cannot give us a leader who will be kind to others if we are not kind to them by giving them the best environment to learn from.

“Nigerians should join us to beg President Buhari to meet our demands on time rather than using them for talking approach.”

Asuu has been on strike for about two months now and negotiations between the government and the lecturers have thus far not yielded a result.