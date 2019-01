The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) and the Federal Government have reached a truce to end the ongoing industrial action by the lecturers.

Concise News understands that the agreement was reached on Monday by the duo following a two-hour meeting in Abuja.

The federal government has also agreed to release N15.4 billion in salary shortfall for the University teachers.

It was gathered that the union will soon call off the strike as it is set to meet with its members.