The Nigerian Army says the reason it invaded and shut down the Abuja and Maiduguri offices of Daily Trust was that the newspaper revealed the plans of the military in fighting insurgency in the North-east.

The Army Spokesman, Brigadier General John Agim, Boko Haram terrorists will be informed ahead of time and that also shows that the newspaper is sympathetic to the insurgents.

Agim, who made this known in a phone interview with Channels Television on Sunday evening, said the invasion was not to stop the press from doing their job or stifle the press.

He said: “I think it is completely unacceptable for any media house to have information about the military plan on the fight against insurgency and publish such plans.

“Boko Haram terrorists will be informed ahead of time and that also shows that they (DailyTrust) are sympathetic to the insurgents and the intention was just to invite them and let them understand the dangers their action puts on the military.

“So, the intention is not to stop the press from doing their job. They need to understand that without peace and security in the land, they cannot perform their job. So for everybody who has information, there’s a need to check with the security agencies before they publish such because releasing such information ahead of time can jeopardize the operation.”

However, according to the Media Aide the President, Garba Shehu, the Army has vacated the Abuja office of the newspaper after an order given by the President Buhari.