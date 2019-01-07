The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the official voters register to political parties ahead of the general elections.

The electoral body made this known on its verified Twitter handle on Monday.

INEC said that its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the presentation at the quarterly consultative meeting with political parties.

The electoral umpire revealed that the total number of registered voters in Nigeria is 84,004,084 (Eighty-Four Million, Four Thousand, and Eighty Four).

INEC said, “INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu presents the National Register of Voters to Political Parties. For the 2019 General Elections, the official total number of registered voters is: 84,004,084. (Eighty-Four Million, Four Thousand, and Eighty Four).”