What Burna Boy Said About Kanye West At #SoundcityMVP

Nigerian Afrofusion singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has praised American rapper Kanye West for naming his album “YE”, a title for his (Burna Boy) single.

Concise News reports that the singer lauded the American rapper at the third edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival which held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city on Saturday.

Speaking while receiving his award, Burna Boy who was represented by his mother, Bose Ogulu, thanked God for her son and also praised Quilox owner, ShinaPeller for providing a studio for the hit song “YE”.

Burna Boy said: “Thank you ShinaPeller for providing a studio when he thought all he was providing was a nightclub… Thank you, God, for BurnaBoy.

“If YE is the song of the year then Phantom should be the producer of the year. This is Phantom (pointing at the producer), I am happy he is the African producer of the year.

“Thank you to the fans, thank you to Youtube. Thank you Kanye West for making a mistake and calling your album “YE”.

Burna Boy emerged the biggest winner at the 2018 MVP, beating off fierce competition from Wizkid and Davido to win in four categories

The “YE” crooner won the “Best Male MVP”, “Song of the Year” (YE), “Listener’s Choice” (YE) and “African Artiste of the Year”.