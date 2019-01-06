Former England captain Wayne Rooney was arrested in December at Dulles Airport outside Washington, United States, police have said.

Concise News learned that the Manchester United legend was nabbed for public intoxication and was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16.

The 33-year-old Rooney was released later the same day on a personal recognisance bond, said Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear why authorities had delayed details of Rooney’s arrest for more than two weeks.