The Wafbec 2019 schedule was released by the organizers of the programme, the Covenant Christian Center in Lagos, Nigeria.

Wafbec 2019 is the year’s edition of the annual Christian gathering in line with the visionary and Head Pastor of the church, Poju Oyemade’s goal.

Wafbec 2019 Date

The programme runs from 4th to 11th January at the Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria.

Wafbec 2019 Schedule In Full:

Morning Sessions: 9:00am

Afternoon Sessions: 1:00pm

Evening Sessions: 5:30pm

Wafbec 2019 Schedule For Ministers

Wafbec 2019: Full List Of Guest Ministers

Pastor Poju Oyemade

SENIOR PASTOR, COVENANT CHRISTIAN CENTRE & VISIONARY/CONVENER, WAFBEC

Pastor Poju Oyemade was called to ministry whilst he was still an undergraduate at the University of Lagos. He was ordained into the ministry by Bishop David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of Living Faith Ministries Worldwide (a.k.a Winner’s Chapel).

Bishop Keith Butler

Founder & President, Keith Butler Ministries

In his signature line-by-line style, Bishop Keith A. Butler travels the world teaching the Word of God without compromise. Everyone who hears his dynamic messages experiences the life-changing power of the Scriptures. With “Live Your Faith!” as his slogan, Bishop Butler, with precision and detail, teaches believers the practical application of faith in their day-to-day lives.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke

Convener, Holy Ghost Convention

The Ministry of Bishop Francis Wale Oke is known around the world with a testimony of over 33 years of great impact. An apostle of Christ with strong prophetic anointing, God has called him to reach the nations of the world with a mandate to turn 100 million souls to Christ and to establish them in the grace of God.

Dr. Bill Winston

Founder, Bill Winston Ministries

He is the founder and pastor of Living Word Christian Center, a multi-cultural, non-denominational church with more than 20,000 members located in Forest Park, Illinois. Dr. Winston is also the founder of the Joseph Business School (JBS) and The Joseph Center® for Business Development for entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Rev. Matthew Ashimolowo

Founder & President, Kingsway International Christian Centre

Matthew Ashimolowo is the founder and C.E.O of about 10 profitable companies which include a global TV station (KICC TV). He is also the founder and President of Kingsway International Christian Centre, a Christian charity with a global footprint in 214 nations (via television) with a volunteer base of over 1000 staff.

Dr. Mensa Otabil

Senior Pastor, Christ Temple

Dr. Mensa Otabil is a respected Christian minister, educator, theologian, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He oversees the multi-faced network of ministries of the International Central Gospel Church with its headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

Pastor Ray McCauley

Senior Pastor, Rhema Bible Church, South Africa

Pastor Ray McCauley is a prominent South African minister of God’s word. He is the Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church, President of the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC), co-chair of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa (NICSA), and author of several bestsellers.

Dr. Cindy Trimm

Founder & CEO, Cindy Trimm Ministries

Dr. Trimm has earned a distinguished reputation as a catalyst of change and voice of hope to the nations. Cindy Trimm has dedicated her life to serving God and humanity.

Pastor Keion Henderson

Pastor, The Lighthouse Church

Pastor Keion Henderson is the charismatic leader of one of the fastest growing churches in Houston, Texas- The Lighthouse Church. The ministry of Pastor Keion Henderson has spread to the continents of Africa, Europe and around the world.

Dr. Efe Obuke

President, Pneuma Force Foundation Ministries

Dr. Efe Obuke who is a medical doctor by training is an avid teacher and preacher of the Word. Since 1985, Dr. Efe Obuke’s Ministry has been actively involved in pioneering churches and outreaches.