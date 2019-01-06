The Wafbec 2019 live stream is specifically designed for those who cannot be live at the venue for the annual Christian programme.

Concise News gathered that Wafbec 2019 (West African Believers Convention) was declared open by the Head Pastor of Covenant Christian Center, Poju Oyemade in Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria.

Wafbec 2019 Date, Venue

According to the Covenant Christian Center, the 2019 Wafbec programme will run from January 4th to 11th.

Wafbec 2019 takes place at the Covenant Place, Covenant Christian Center, besides the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos State, Nigeria

Wafbec 2019 Theme

The theme for Wafbec 2019 is: Beyond Being Blessed: Be Fruitful

Wafbec 2019 Live Stream: How To Watch, Listen To Programme

The Wafbec 2019 Live stream can and audio broadcast can be done via these links:

For audio: https://wafbec.org/sites/2019/audio-live-broadcast/

For video: https://wafbec.org/sites/2019/live-broadcast/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WAFBEC