Soundcity MVP Awards Festival - Live Stream

The biggest global celebration of African music, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival for 2018 has kicked off.

Concise News reports that the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is taking place at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.

International recording artiste Jidenna, South African rapper AKA, Tanzanian duo Navy Kenzo, Gqom queen Busiswa made the performer lineup.

In the same vein, some of the biggest Pan-African artistes from Burna Boy, Niniola, Patoranking, Runtown, Teni to Illbliss and Phyno also the performer lineup.

Watch the ongoing award ceremony below…

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival (“TheMVPs” or “MVP”) is an event presented by Soundcity TV which awards plaques to musicians and performers across Africa.

The winners of the awards are chosen by the viewers and fans by visiting #TheMVPs’ website and a select committee of the industry stakeholder.