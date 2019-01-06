The Nigerian Army took over the offices of Daily Trust in Abuja, Lagos and Maiduguri due to the paper’s reportage on the fight against insurgents.

Concise News understands that the Nigerian Army had invaded the offices on Sunday, arrested some staff and carted away some property.

Although the Federal Government had ordered the military to leave the offices, the Editor in Chief of Daily Trust, Mannir Dan Ali, said it was due to the paper’s report on the battle against insurgency in the North-East.

“Government officials are trying to resolve the matter,” Dan Ali told Aledeh.

Another source also noted that the newspaper of the surprise strategy which the military was planning to unleash on the insurgents thereby ‘leaking’ information to the enemies.