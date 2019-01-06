President Muhammadu Buhari says late Aisha Ahmed Lemu was “a repository of knowledge whose depth of scholarship was overwhelming and enviable.”

Aisha Lemu, who died at the age of 79 in Minna, Niger state, was born in Poole, Dorset, in 1940 as Bridget Aisha Honey.

But the foremost educationist converted to Islam in 1961 during her time at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

And Buhari said that the founder of Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) was “admirably dedicated her life to scholarship and moral uplifting of her society, producing massive literature on religious education during her remarkable life on earth.’’

Buhari, in a condolence message, which was issued by his media aide Garba Shehu, observed that Lemu demonstrated that knowledge was not about inheritance but about “curiosity, enthusiasm and dedication to expand our intellectual horizons.”

The author of numerous Islamic Studies books met her husband, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, who was also studying at another college of the University in London.