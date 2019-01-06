The presidency has said it did not order for the prosecution of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

Concise News had learned that there were reports (not on Concise News) that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Pinnick.

However, a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media & Publicity), said Buhari never gave such order.

“It is not in the nature of President Buhari to say go and arrest that man or woman as formed the practice in the past,” the statement said.

“Rather, he allows all allegations of this nature to be addressed using the mechanism of the rule of law even as law enforcement and investigation agencies should not in any way be hampered in performing their duties.

“At the same time, nobody should drop names to seek to influence the course of those investigations.”