A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has threatened to release more audio of Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi mocking President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri had released some audio messages, which Concise News could not authenticate, of Amaechi reportedly saying Nigeria will not be better.

Also, Amaechi allegedly said Buhari does not listen to anyone, according to the leaked audio.

The presidency had denied the audio and later said it was “doctored” to dent the relationship between Amaechi and Buhari.

However, Omokri, in a tweet, threatened to release the third part of the audio message.

“The shameless, irrelevant presidential aide first said my #AmaechiTapes were from 2014.

“After I released the rest, he changed [the] story and said it was doctored, just as o predicted.

“What will he say when I release Part 3? That it was nursed? RETWEET if you want me to release Part 3.”