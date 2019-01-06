Omokri Replies Presidency With Full Audio Of Amaechi 'Mocking' Buhari

Reno Omokri, a former Presidential media aide, has released a complete twenty-eight seconds audio of Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, purportedly mocking President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported on Saturday that Omokri posted seven-second audio on Twitter of the minister speaking ill of the President.

In the audio, which could not be authenticated by Concise News at the time, Amaechi the minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone and does not care.

Amaechi purportedly said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

Omokri, who is a staunch critic of the Buhari government, said he had evidence to show that the audio was genuine.

However, the Presidency reacted through Tolu Ogunlesi, saying the leaked audio of Amaechi purportedly criticising President Buhari occurred in 2014 and that the minister was referring to Goodluck Jonathan the then President.

Ogunlesi, a special assistant to Nigeria’s President on digital media, wrote on Twitter: “Audio from 2014 or so. At the height of Amaechi’s fight with GEJ.

“In the (paraphrased) words of Victor AD – WETIN YOU GAIN #DubaiStrategy,” Ogunlesi wrote on Saturday.

Audio from 2014 or so. At the height of Amaechi’s fight with GEJ. In the (paraphrased) words of Victor AD – WETIN YOU GAIN? #DubaiStrategy https://t.co/vl1vFCQJCJ — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 5, 2019

Responding on Sunday in what appears as a counterattack against Ogunlesi’s defence, Omokri released the full clip where Amaechi was put on record mentioning President Buhari’s name.

The former Presidential aide tweeted: “Yesterday, I set up the @NGRPresident. I knew if I released the full #AmaechiTapes, they’d say it was fake.

“Now that @ToluOgunlesi admitted it is actually Amaechi, but from 2014, here is the rest of Part 1 proving that @AsoRock lied. Part 2 is coming shortly. LISTEN and SHARE. ”