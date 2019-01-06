The Nigeria National League (NNL Super 8) started on Sunday with Bendel Insurance and Remo Stars recording the biggest wins of the day.

Bendel Insurance bashed Delta Force 3-0 in the Southern Zone with Remo Stars recording the same scoreline against Shooting Stars.

On the other hand, Gombe Utd beat drew one all with Kogi United as Kada City beat played 2-2 with Real Stars.

The games will continue tomorrow, in Day 2 of the NNL Super 8 with the following features:

Real Stars v Gombe Utd – 8 am.

Delta Force v Shooting Stars – 2 pm.

Kogi Utd v Kada City – 4 pm.

Bendel Insurance v Remo Stars – 6pm.