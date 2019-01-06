Nigerians React To Amaechi Saying Nigeria Can Never Change

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted leaked audio of Rotimi Amaechi purportedly Nigeria can only change in a situation where everybody is killed.

Amaechi who is the Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation purportedly made this statement in leaked audio released by Reno Omokri, a former Presidential media aide.

In the audio, Amaechi could be heard purportedly saying: “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere.”

Concise News reports that the audio was released a day after Omokri had released the first part of the audio, where the minister was heard ‘mocking’ President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the audio, which could not be authenticated by Concise News, Amaechi, the minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone and does not care.

Amaechi purportedly said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

Moments after Omokri released the second part of the audio, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the purported statement of the minister.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

“this country won’t change I swear, the only way this country can change is if everyone is killed” – Rotimi Amaechi (President Buhari’s RE-ELECTION campaign DG) They don’t believe in you, they don’t believe in themselves, they just want to rule you and take what belongs to you. pic.twitter.com/cczlavZKZe — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) January 6, 2019

So @toluogunlesi did a WHOLE thread abusing Reno #AmaechiTapes were about Hero GEJ? In his bitterness he even dragged @DemolaRewaju into the thread. Tolu is a Presidential Media aide. He now has evidence that Amaechi was subbing PMB. Yet his fake thread has not been deleted. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/mq7sdR9Pxo — Ose El Sudenih (@Papadonkee) January 6, 2019

Hey @toluogunlesi, why did you LIE last night that Amaechi was talking about GEJ? I warned you not to turn to Dawisu. This is a continuation of the audio and there's more. You know the President doesn't read, you know he doesn't care, tell Bashir to give you 5 mins with him pic.twitter.com/sfdEfjoPRN — Ayobami (@dondekojo) January 6, 2019

So why did @toluogunlesi delete the thread he did claiming the #amaechitapes was from 2014 and that Amaechi was referring to GEJ? We go dy burst all of una one after the other. We are READY! — Gomez (@Gomez_Nsude) January 6, 2019

Hey Tolu, there's a reason your boss @BashirAhmaad did not reply, Garba, Femi and Amaechi himself stayed away, but "omo ina lan ran si ina right"? You should have stayed out of this one because there's more. Stop letting them play you. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) January 6, 2019

In the light of the leaked audio, if it is authenticated, Amaechi should either resign as Buhari's campaign DG or be excused from the role. There is nowhere in world anyone in his position caught making such a statement would be allowed to continue in the role. — Nicholas Ibekwe (@nicholasibekwe) January 6, 2019

🤔 Maybe they should sack him afterall. So he knows the country is going nowhere yet he watched Keyamo and our intellectual morons disgrace themselves daily on Twitter in a futile attempt to defend inanities? 😂😂😂 I rest my case. Amaechi is on his own. 🚶🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/OapPTcA8T4 — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 6, 2019

Buharists and regular Domestic idiots said that Amaechi Audio clip was doctored from 2014 and that Buhari's name was not mentioned. Oya, listen to Part 2..👇👇👇 Okpos! https://t.co/lXIxkfvZln — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) January 6, 2019

You saw Gandollars

You witnessed Zaria massacre

You are aware of Babachir Lawal & Maina

You remember Benue mass burial

You can't pretend about Taraba Killings

You listened to the Amaechi, yet you tweet #44ReasonstoReelectBuhari The thunder that will fire you is warming up in Oyo pic.twitter.com/TsoWtWj14v — Prince Yemi Adebowale™ (@KingCrusader07) January 6, 2019

Has Amaechi issued a statement yet? 🤔 — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) January 6, 2019

In this other audio tape, Amaechi says in just three years of Buhari everyone is crying. So even they know that their boss is a curse on Nigeria who is destroying the very fabric of the nation. Give him a 2nd term and Nigeria will disintegrate, as Amaechi himself says here. pic.twitter.com/ziDVxpGlqU — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) January 6, 2019

Under the Buhari government: 9.3 million Nigerians have lost their jobs; 1678+ Soldiers have been killed by Boko Haram; Just under 5000 Nigerian civilians have been killed. Even Amaechi can testify…#44ReasonstoReelectBuhari#44ReasonsNottoReelectBuhari pic.twitter.com/p5vcvQDFu2 — Oluwole Onemola (@OluwoleOnemola) January 6, 2019

From what I've heard before now and this Amaechi' tape, most of these guys know Buhari is a failure. A monumental one at that but they have to keep their meal ticket. It's a shame really. — a god (@femiDNL) January 6, 2019

You do not believe the country can get better unless 'everybody is killed' yet you receive tax payers money every month as salary to do what you don't believe in Next time Rotimi Amaechi plays 'Mr patriotic', play this tape for him Hypocrisy personified#AmaechiTapes Part 2 pic.twitter.com/xMNIMqTfP3 — Collins (@TrueNaijaGuy) January 6, 2019

Amaechi's betrayal hurt more than when the brothers of the night's watch stabbed Jon Snow to death.#AmaechiTapes — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) January 6, 2019

“3 years of Buhari, everybody is crying! Pressmen are crying, farmers are crying, workers are crying, politicians are crying, students are crying! The rate of poverty is v high. People are hungry. Nigeria will never change!”-Rotimi Amaechi Min. of Transport/DG of Buhari Campaign — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 6, 2019

Listen to the full audio record of Amaechi telling people how uninformed the president is. The Same Amaechi is the DG of Buhari’s campaign and wants us to vote same man who doesn’t read , who doesn’t know anything. Nigerians think! pic.twitter.com/UoD2zENibO — ONYEDIKA ANAMBRA (@governmentson) January 6, 2019