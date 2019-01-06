Nigerians React To Amaechi Saying Nigeria Can Never Change
Rotimi Amaechi

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted leaked audio of Rotimi Amaechi purportedly Nigeria can only change in a situation where everybody is killed.

Amaechi who is the Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation purportedly made this statement in leaked audio released by Reno Omokri, a former Presidential media aide.

In the audio, Amaechi could be heard purportedly saying: “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere.”

Concise News reports that the audio was released a day after Omokri had released the first part of the audio, where the minister was heard ‘mocking’ President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the audio, which could not be authenticated by Concise News, Amaechi, the minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone and does not care.

Amaechi purportedly said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

Moments after Omokri released the second part of the audio, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the purported statement of the minister.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

