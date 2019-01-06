Nigerians Melt Twitter Over Mama Burna Boy At #SoundcityMVP
Mama Burna Boy.

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian Afrofusion singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has received praises from Nigerians for the representation of her son at the Soundcity MVP Awards.

Concise News reports that the third edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city on Saturday with Burna Boy emerging as the biggest winner at the ceremony.

Speaking while receiving the awards, Mama Burna Boy who represented her son, thanked God and also praised Quilox owner,  ShinaPeller for providing a studio for the hit song “YE”.

Mama Burna Boy said: “Thank you ShinaPeller for providing a studio when he thought all he was providing was a nightclub… Thank you, God, for BurnaBoy.

“If YE is the song of the year then Phantom should be the producer of the year. This is Phantom (pointing at the producer), I am happy he is the African producer of the year.

“Thank you to the fans, thank you to Youtube. Thank you Kanye West for making a mistake and calling your album “YE”.

Apparently pleased with her representation, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to praise Mama Burna Boy.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

Burna Boy emerged the biggest winner at the 2018 MVP, beating off fierce competition from Wizkid and Davido to win in four categories

The “YE” crooner won the “Best Male MVP”, “Song of the Year” (YE), “Listener’s Choice” (YE) and “African Artiste of the Year”.

