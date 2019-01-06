Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Sunday, Jan. 6th.

The Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been caught on tape purportedly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari. Concise News reports that the seven seconds audio was posted on Twitter by Reno Omokri, a former media aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s immediate past President.

The Presidency says leaked audio of Rotimi Amaechi purportedly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari occurred in 2014 and that the minister was referring to Goodluck Jonathan the then President. Concise News had reported earlier that the seven seconds audio was posted on Twitter by Reno Omokri, a former media aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s immediate past President.

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from the purported allegations that it received N150 million from the presidency. NANS urges Nigerian students to discountenance the allegations by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying that the association was ready to protect the interest of all the students.

The Oodua Peoples Congress says it is yet to decide on the candidates to support in the forthcoming elections, both in the state or at the national level. Speaking on Friday, Lagos state coordinator of OPC, Mutair Adesina, said the group was yet to endorse the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu or Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nigerian police have announced that anyone caught stealing panties will now be charged with attempted murder, following the trend pant theft in Nigeria. Zonal Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus who disclosed this via Instagram, adding that those caught in the act confessed to using the panties for rituals.

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says IPOB will be launching a social welfare Public Works Scheme across “Biafraland” in “response to the democratisation of poverty and death in Nigeria”. According to Kanu, the programme is an effort for members of his group (IPOB) to use their God-given talents and skill to develop and improve “Biafra land” prior to the coming of Biafra.

The management of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, has expelled no fewer than twenty-nine students and suspended twenty-six students indefinitely for involving in anti-social behaviours. The institution made this known in a statement issued by its Registrar, Dr K. A. Ogunleye, on its website on Friday.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for the removal of Amina Zakari as the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission National Collation Centre. The CUPP threatened to pull out of the Peace Accord initiated by the Gen Abdusalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee if Zakari’s appointment was not reversed.

The list of winners at the third edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival which held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, has emerged. Concise News reports that international recording artiste such as Jidenna, South African rapper AKA, Tanzanian duo Navy Kenzo, Gqom queen Busiswa made the performer lineup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has described as “outright falsehood”, the media report alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that its President, Amaju Pinnick should be prosecuted. Concise News recalls that the report had cited a fraud allegation against the NFF President as the reason for President Buhari’s purported directive.