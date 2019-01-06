Some armed soldiers on Sunday invaded the head office of Daily Trust in Abuja after taking over the paper’s regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Concise News understood that the armed soldiers also arrested the Regional Editor of the paper, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab.

The paper reported that the soldiers opened the gates of the head office and went in with three Jokic vans loaded with armed soldiers.

Further reports showed that the soldiers ordered everyone to move to the ground floor while they moved the computers.

They also collected the phones of all staff in the office, loaded all computers at the Head Office into their vans and left.

The soldiers also stationed within and outside the newspaper’s building and stopped exit and entry.

It is not clear why the soldiers took the action with the Nigerian Army not making a statement to that effect.

In a related development, some armed military and police officers have taken over the Lagos Bureau Office of the Media Trust Ltd (publishers of Daily Trust newspaper titles).

As at 9 pm, there were seven security operatives’ vehicles within and outside the Lagos premises of the company.

About 15 soldiers and police officers were around of the media outfit.