Nigeria Can Only Change If 'Everybody Is Killed' Says Amaechi (Audio)

Nigeria can only change in a situation where everybody is killed, the nation’s minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has reportedly said.

Amaechi who is the Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation purportedly made this statement in leaked audio released by Reno Omokri, a former Presidential media aide.

In the audio, Amaechi could be heard purportedly saying: “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere.”

BOMBSHELL: LISTEN and SHARE Part 2 #AmaechiTapes. Rotimi @ChibuikeAmaechi, DG of @MBuhari’s campaign said “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere.” LISTEN and RETWEET pic.twitter.com/6t01BgqiHD — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 6, 2019

Concise News reports that the audio was released a day after Omokri had released the first part of the audio, where the minister was heard ‘mocking’ President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the audio, which could not be authenticated by Concise News, Amaechi, the minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone and does not care.

Amaechi purportedly said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

Howbeit, the audio did not give any clue on the context in which Amaechi made the statement. The person who the minister was talking to is also not stated.