Chelsea star, Victor Moses, will be lured back to the Super Eagles team, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick.

Pinnick said the former Wigan man will be talked to in a bid to return to the Eagles team ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations in June.

Moses, 27, retired from the team to focus on his club and country after playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, Pinnick said he will talk with the Nigerian to come out of retirement.

“With all due respect to Nigerians am talking with Victor Moses because I believe he is somebody who has paid his dues and you don’t just leave Nigeria unceremoniously and I told him that,” he told Channels TV.

“I talk to him every day and I made him understand the reason why you know. He is very eager, very very eager but he still wants to talk to me. Even if you say am begging him, I don’t mind.”

Pinnick added that “It’s not as if they are no players but you see we should encourage our player when they say oh I’m retiring, maybe it’s out of ego, we need to bring them in.

“It’s like your wife saying am not going to this event, you’ll go and beg her, she will go to the event and of course make an impact.”

“The same thing here, he has paid his due. I recall the Nations Cup we won, he scored two penalties in the game against Ethiopia with ten minutes to go and that catapulted us for the quarter-final.

“So you just don’t say he wants to go, let him go.”

“I will be meeting with him and his agent in a fortnight and even if he wants to go, there must be a ceremony for him and that’s the truth.

“Look at what England did to Wayne Rooney, they brought him back. We must celebrate them all the time and that’s the truth.”