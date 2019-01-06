Full Transcript Of Leaked Tapes Of Amaechi 'Mocking' Buhari

The full transcript of two leaked viral tapes of Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, purportedly mocking President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged.

Concise News reports that the tapes were made available on the micro-blogging site, Twitter by Reno Omokri, a former Presidential media aide.

“This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is if everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere, I swear.

“Even if you divide the country into 10, it will still not change. I’m not joking o. When Magnus (Abe) was my SSG, I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless.

“He said ‘Oga, stop it now. Coming from a governor, don’t be saying that. But two months in Abuja, Magnus said this country is hopeless and helpless. I said ‘why?’ He said, you are right, the only thing they do in Abuja is share money, they don’t work.”

The second tape said, “The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. The president doesn’t care. Does he read? He will read, he will laugh. He will say ‘come, come and see, they are abusing me here’.

“In fact, there was one case of somebody in Onitsha, a trader in Onitsha who couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah. And I was with Oga on the plane and the man was busy abusing Buhari. He said, ‘Amaechi, come, what is my business with Onitsha goat seller?’”

Listen to the tapes below…