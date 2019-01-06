President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Army to vacate the premises of Daily Trust Nigeria Limited in Abuja, Lagos and Maiduguri.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian army laid siege to the Abuja, Lagos and Maiduguri offices of the media outfit on Sunday.

While reacting to the development, Garba Shehu, media aide to Buhari, tweeted that “The Federal Government has directed the military to vacate the premises of @daily_trust and the order has been complied with.

“Issues between the military and the newspaper as they affect the coverage of the war in the Northeast will be resolved through dialogue.”