Daily Trust: Atiku Reacts To Nigerian Army Invasion Of Media House

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the invasion of Daily Trust offices by the Nigerian Army.

Daily Trust offices in Maiduguri, Lagos and Abuja were on Sunday invaded by the Nigerian Army over a report on the insurgency in the North-East.

While reacting to the development, Atiku, a former Vice-President, said the media is foundational to the development of the country’s democracy.

“I have received with concern news of the sealing of Daily Trust corporate headquarters in Abuja,” he tweeted.

“Freedom of the press is the bedrock of our democracy and nothing should be done to compromise it.”