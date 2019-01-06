Burna Boy Burns Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Nigerian Afrofusion singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, took the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival by a storm, emerging the biggest winner at the ceremony.

Concise News had reported earlier that the third edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city on Saturday.

This online news platform had also published the complete list of winners at the 2018 ceremony.

Burna Boy emerged the biggest winner at the 2018 MVP, beating off fierce competition from Wizkid and Davido to win in four categories

The “YE” crooner won the “Best Male MVP”, “Song of the Year” (YE), “Listener’s Choice” (YE) and “African Artiste of the Year”.

Below are his awards and categories…

Best Male MVP

BURNA BOY- Winner

Song of the Year

YE – BURNA BOY- Winner

Listener’s Choice

YE – BURNA BOY- Winner

African Artiste of the Year BURNA BOY- Winner



Soundcity MVP Awards Festival (“TheMVPs” or “MVP”) is an event presented by Soundcity TV which awards plaques to musicians and performers across Africa.

The winners of the awards are chosen by the viewers and fans by visiting #TheMVPs’ website and a select committee of the industry stakeholder.