The Nigerian music industry is no doubt a competitive one which requires consistency, creativity and hard work to remain relevant

Many artistes have found their way into the industry and while some keep making a pathway, it is no news that others are still struggling to find their ways back into the limelight in other to maintain stardom.

Amongst these artistes is the Mavin’s record “Mega Superstar”, Korede Bello, who made it into the music industry after releasing hit wonder “Godwin.” Following this song which went viral even beyond the federation, the award-winning singer had released other songs but has failed to reach the range of the initial.

Looking back to his songs, Korede has released, “Do Like That”(2016), “My People”(2017), “Butterfly,”(2017) “Work It”(2018) and others. However, unlike expected from his fans, the last song released by the singer was “Champion” & “Bless Me” which was released in Sept. 2018.

Seeming to be like the singer is yet to come forth with another hit, as well as uncertainty about his contract renewal, the question arises, Where is Korede Bello?

Also, after his criminal suit saga, former Hypertek artiste Dammy Krane is yet to stand to his feet as he has continued to find means of returning into the stardom point where he was after doing his song “Amin” in 2014.

The Nigerian Pop-Star was released in 2017 after meeting up with his bail condition of $7,500. Following his bail, he had released other songs of which “Amen” is the latest. Unable to meet the listenership of his initial hit, the question arises, Where is Dammy Krane?

In the same development, it is no doubt that the search for the “Kedike” crooner, Chidinma Ekile is as well on the top list after fans are yet to get a usual club banger from her as usual.

Ms. Ekile, who won the MTN project fame had risen into stardom ever since, however, in 2018 released five songs with “Love Me” being the latest which was released in March 2018. Worried about the date of the release, the question goes thus; Where is Chidinma Ekile.