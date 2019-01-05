A truck has gone up in flames on the middle of the road close to Ogudu on the Oworonshoki to Alapere route in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, Concise News can report.

An eyewitness told this news medium that the fire is currently being put off by officials of the Lagos state firefighters.

Giving more update on the incident which occurred late Friday night, the eyewitness said traffic on the affected lane has ceased, noting that petrol laden trucks, were kept close to a kilometre distance from the inferno.

“There is a burning truck on the middle of the road close to Ogudu on the Oworonshoki to Alapere route,” the eyewitness told Concise News.

The eyewitness added that: “The fire is currently being put down by firefighters. Traffic on this lane has ceased and petrol laden trucks, quite a number of them have kept close to a kilometre distance from the inferno. Quite scary.

“I had to make a detour through the under bridge to the other side to access Ogudu flyover bridge to resume on my original route,” the eyewitness added.

Speaking further, the eyewitness said: “I did not have the nerve to take a picture or video for my personal safety,” the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, it could not be quickly ascertained if fatalities were recorded.

