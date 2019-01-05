X3M Music artiste, Simi, has again created a conversation over the internet after she corrected her mother’s mistake on Twitter.

The singer’s mother took to Twitter to announce that she’d be starting a creche and school, adding that she needed a retweet for better publicity, unfortunately, she made an error, using “retreat” instead of “retweet”.

Upon seeing this, her daughter, Simi pinpointed the error on the same platform, hence, urging her to make a correction which the mother gladly appreciated.

Simi’s mother had written; “I am starting a Creche, Pre school and After School in Adisa Adetoye street near Tipper Garrage, Ketu/CAC church axis by end of January. Please retreat for me because my future customers might be your friends or families. The name of the Creche is Sharp Minds Creche. Thanks”

Simi replied “Mum it’s retweet. Nobody’s gonna retreat for you”

On responding to Simi, her mother wrote; “Thanks for the correction. At least it means all the money I paid into Covenant University is not wasted. Our prayer is that our children will know more than us. I have made it because my princess is woke. I hope I got that. Happy New year baby”