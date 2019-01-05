Presidency Says Buhari's Integrity Is Legendary

The integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari is legendary, the Presidency has said.

Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed, made this comment on Friday at the inauguration of those who will canvass votes for the re-election of Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Concise News reports that the event held at the Buhari/Osinbajo Project 2019 Office in Ilorin, Kwara state, north-central Nigeria.

The minister of information and culture said Buhari leveraged on his “legendary integrity” to reinvent governance.

His words: “These canvassers will be our victory army, the army that will dismantle the gargantuan edifice of corruption and misgovernance that has held our dear state down for too long,” he said.

“Gathered here today are 1,872 canvassers representing the 18,720 canvasses. That is one canvasser per each polling unit across the 193 wards in Kwara State. We are also inaugurating today 193 ward coordinators, 193 ward secretaries, 193 ward women leaders and 193 ward youth leaders.

“To the canvassers, if they ask you why President Buhari deserves a second term, tell them it is because he has leveraged his legendary integrity and acclaimed management of resources, human and material to reinvent governance and make a difference in the lives of Nigerians.

“Therefore, he needs another four years to consolidate his great achievements.”

While highlighting the achievements of Buhari administration, Mohammed said the social investment programme (SIP) has benefited a total of 10 million people nationwide.