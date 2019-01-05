'Pray Another Prayer', Ubi Replies Fan Who Prayed For His Marriage

Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin has unexpectedly replied to a follower who was prayed for the restoration of his marriage to Lilian Esoro.

The 38-year-old CEO of Made Men Music group had married the Nollywood actress who he shares a son with, in 2015 but later went separate way in 2016.

According to the follower, the MMMG Boss who has proven to be a good man and Lilian Esoro who is also a wonderful person should forgive each other, and fix their future together.

However, Ubi Franklin who reacted to the prayer by his follower stated that she should pray for money instead since her prayer has not yet been answered.

See their exchange below