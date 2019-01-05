Obasanjo Reveals His Main Role in Nigerian Politics

Former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo says his role in Nigerian politics is to be a vigilant watchman.

Obasanjo, a former of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this comment on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, while receiving Yabaji Sani, presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

In a statement issued by Ibrahim, director of Sani’s presidential campaign organisation, Obasanjo was quoted as criticising political leaders who harass innocent citizens.

The elder statesman said he would not hesitate to raise the alarm on irregularities in the polity when necessary.

His words: “It is undemocratic, the attitude of some politicians who heat up the polity by undermining and denigrating other Nigerians, through thuggery and harassment of innocent citizens,” he said.

“My role in Nigerian politics would be that of a watchman who is expected to be vigilant and raise the alarm whenever it is necessary.”

The former President is known to be critical of sitting presidents.

Sani told the former president that his decision to contest for the presidency was borne out of the frustration of Nigerians, bad leadership and insecurity.