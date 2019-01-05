Nigerians React To Leaked Audio Of Amaechi Mocking Buhari
Rotimi Amaechi and President Buhari

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted leaked audio of Rotimi Amaechi purportedly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported earlier that the seven-second audio was posted on Twitter by Reno Omokri, a former media aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s immediate past President.

In the clip which could not be authenticated by Concise News, Amaechi a minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone and does not care.

Amaechi purportedly said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

Omokri, who is a staunch critic of the Buhari government, said he had evidence to show that the audio was genuine.

The former Presidential media aide threatened to release more audio clips in the event that Amaechi denies the authenticity of the clip.

Omokri wrote, “We have more of the secretly recorded audios of Chibuike Amaechi, DG of the Muhammadu Buhari campaign, saying terrible things about Buhari’s government. I hear Amaechi wants to lie that he was referring to Goodluck Jonathan.

“Let him do that and I will release part two which clearly shows he referred to Buhari.”

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the leaked audio.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

Amaechi is the Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2019 general elections.

