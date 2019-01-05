Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Saturday, Jan. 5th.

Barring any last meeting change, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, will maintain his position as the police boss. The latest development, it is believed, emanated after the meeting of the police boss and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) has finally agreed to participate in the forthcoming general election. Concise News learned that the agreement was reached at a meeting between the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) and officials of the union in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Friday.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, should listen to counsel if he wants to win the 2019 elections, according to the Association of White Witches in Nigeria (AWWN). It also warned him not to repeat the mistakes of immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he wants to be successful.

The senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has surrendered to the police, eight days after the security outfit laid siege to his Abuja home. The flamboyant lawmaker submitted himself to the police one day after a Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, refused an ex-parte application brought by the senator to end police siege on his house.

The Federal Government and leadership of the organised labour are currently meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja over the new minimum wage of N30,000. Concise News learned that the purpose of the meeting is to find a solution to the controversy surrounding the new minimum wage and ways to avert the impending nationwide protest by the union.

Six Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by the Nigerian Army and a hideout used by insurgents in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State has been destroyed. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

A truck has gone up in flames on the middle of the road close to Ogudu on the Oworonshoki to Alapere route in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, Concise Newscan report. An eyewitness told this news medium that the fire is currently being put off by officials of the Lagos state firefighters.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is not related by blood to Amina Zakari after her appointment as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Collation Centre for the 2019 elections. Amina was named as the Head of the Collation Centre for the elections on Thursday with the development raising dust.

Former Mavin Records act Reekado Banks has been rumoured to be dating Tolani, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola. Although their relationship status has not been confirmed, a picture released on Twitter in the early hours of Friday attracted many reactions.

Barring any last minute change, recently sacked Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, could be set for a quick return to management, with Benfica reportedly considering his appointment. Concise News reports that development is coming after Benfica fired manager Rui Vitoria on Thursday, despite back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.