The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from the purported allegations that it received N150 million from the presidency.

NANS urges Nigerian students to discountenance the allegations by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying that the association was ready to protect the interest of all the students.

The students union body disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Amoo, in Abuja on Saturday.

Amoo said President Muhammadu Buhari, who is a known person in character and style to virtually all Nigerians, would never dole out such amount of money for any reason, which would not be of any national benefits or developments.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the purported and sponsored allegation, that NANS had been bribed by President Muhammadu Buhari with a whooping sum of N150million to protest against ASUU.

“We commend the well-meaning, intellectual and genuine civil society groups for not falling for this blackmail, as we’ve been informed that they’ve also been lobbied by ASUU to join them in pushing this blackmail.

“We are not surprised that this blackmail isn’t flying beyond the pseudo groups they’ve been able to arrange and mobilise with cash.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, is a known person in character and style to virtually all Nigerians, even the oppositions know that Buhari will never give out such amount of money for any reason(s) that is not of national benefits or developments.”

The statement added, “NANS, therefore, uses this medium to inform Nigerian students and Nigerians at large, that its leadership will not, has not and will not for any reason sell the interest and integrity of our dear organisation.

“Conclusively, we want to tell ASUU that NANS is not for sell, we have not and will not turn our struggles to a source of empowerment.”