Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola on Friday said that Alvaro Morata needs to improve tactically if he is to succeed in the Premier League.

Zola believes Morata is struggling for confidence this season but has urged the Spaniard to embrace the weight of expectation at Stamford Bridge.

He insists Morata remains one the most technically-gifted strikers in world football but says he must improve his tactical awareness in front of goal.

Zola said: “Technically Morata – and this is the reason we invested a lot in him this year – we thought he was the perfect number nine for us.

“Maurizio has always said that. Technically, without doubt, he is one of the best in this position.

“I think he has to improve a little bit tactically because nowadays with the type of football, football is so organised you need to get better tactically, your ability is not enough.

“In my opinion, he needs to improve on this. He’s been working on that, he has a good attitude. He feels that he doesn’t score enough and he feels a lot of responsibilities for that.

“But he has to learn to put everything behind because these are only burdens that you take on the pitch and they don’t help you to perform better.”