Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is not expecting any signings in January.

United have won all four of Solskjaer’s matches in charge so far after the Norweigan took over for the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was let go in part due to his public complaints over the club’s lack of activity in the transfer market, with the Portuguese particularly frustrated by the club failing to sign a centre-back.

Solskjaer, though, has said he is content with his squad and doesn’t believe United will make any signings while the January transfer window is open.

“I’m happy with squad I’ve got,” the 45-year-old said.

“I don’t expect anyone to come in but obviously if the club have targeted and identified a few and I think they might fit here, I’ll give my thumbs up. But it’s not just my decision.

“Nobody had to tell me I had loads of talented players [to inherit at United]. I can see that from outside.”