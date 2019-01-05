'Lie And I will Release Part 2', Omokri Warns Amaechi Over Leaked Audio 

Reno Omokri, a former Presidential media aide, has warned Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, not to debunk audio of him purportedly mocking President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported earlier that the seven seconds audio was posted on Twitter by Omokri, who is a former media aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s immediate past President.

In the clip which could not be authenticated by Concise News, Amaechi a minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone and does not care.

Amaechi purportedly said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

Omokri, who is a staunch critic of the Buhari government, said he had evidence to show that the audio was genuine.

The former Presidential media aide threatened to release more audio clips in the event that Amaechi denies the authenticity of the clip.

Omokri wrote, “We have more of the secretly recorded audios of Chibuike Amaechi, DG of the Muhammadu Buhari campaign, saying terrible things about Buhari’s government. I hear Amaechi wants to lie that he was referring to Goodluck Jonathan.

“Let him do that and I will release part two which clearly shows he referred to Buhari,” Omokri tweeted.